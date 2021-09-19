COVID-19 Update for Saturday, September 18, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|546
|79,673
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|327
|45,307
|Males
|216
|34,358
|Under Investigation
|3
|8
|AGE RANGE
|1 day to 98 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|23
|4,185
|Hanover
|14
|2,628
|KSA
|127
|19,793
|Manchester
|42
|5,482
|Portland
|17
|2,155
|St. Ann
|33
|5,909
|St. Catherine
|148
|14,437
|St. Elizabeth
|24
|3,633
|St. James
|35
|7,918
|St. Mary
|6
|2,516
|St. Thomas
|40
|3,291
|Trelawny
|24
|2,972
|Westmoreland
|13
|4,754
|COVID TESTS
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|494
|43
|9
|546
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|69,990
|5,991
|3,692
|79,673
|NEGATIVE today
|1,218
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|212
|1,430
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|328,219
|176,513
|504,732
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,712
|43
|221
|1,976
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|398,209
|5,991
|180,205
|584,405
|Positivity Rate[1]
|30.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|14
|1,791
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|177
|Deaths under investigation
|10
|270
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|146
|50,787
|Active Cases
|546
|26,556
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|6
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,064
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|723
|Patients Moderately Ill
|150
|Patients Severely Ill
|102
|Patients Critically Ill
|55
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,061
|Imported
|1
|1,219
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,546
|Under Investigation
|545
|71,611
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- An 81 year old female from St. Catherine.
- A 61 year old male from KSA.
- A 66 year old female from KSA.
- A 59 year old male from KSA.
- A 54 year old female from St. Elizabeth.
- A 64 year old male from St. Elizabeth.
- A 72 year old male from St. Elizabeth.
- A 94 year old male from St. Elizabeth.
- An 87 year old female from Manchester.
- An 80 year old male from Manchester.
- A 91 year old male from Manchester.
- A 76 year old female from Manchester.
- A 90 year old male from Manchester.
- A 76 year old female from Manchester.
The deaths occurred between August 31 and September 16, 2021. Two of the deaths were previously under the investigation.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing