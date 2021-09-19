COVID-19 Update for Saturday, September 18, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 546 79,673 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 327 45,307 Males 216 34,358 Under Investigation 3 8 AGE RANGE 1 day to 98 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES Clarendon 23 4,185 Hanover 14 2,628 KSA 127 19,793 Manchester 42 5,482 Portland 17 2,155 St. Ann 33 5,909 St. Catherine 148 14,437 St. Elizabeth 24 3,633 St. James 35 7,918 St. Mary 6 2,516 St. Thomas 40 3,291 Trelawny 24 2,972 Westmoreland 13 4,754 COVID TESTS Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 494 43 9 546 Cumulative POSITIVES 69,990 5,991 3,692 79,673 NEGATIVE today 1,218 All negatives are included in PCR tests 212 1,430 Cumulative NEGATIVES 328,219 176,513 504,732 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 1,712 43 221 1,976 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 398,209 5,991 180,205 584,405 Positivity Rate[1] 30.6% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 14 1,791 Coincidental Deaths 0 177 Deaths under investigation 10 270 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 146 50,787 Active Cases 546 26,556 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 6 Number in Home Quarantine 41,064 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalised 723 Patients Moderately Ill 150 Patients Severely Ill 102 Patients Critically Ill 55 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,061 Imported 1 1,219 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,546 Under Investigation 545 71,611 Workplace Cluster 0 236

DEATHS

An 81 year old female from St. Catherine. A 61 year old male from KSA. A 66 year old female from KSA. A 59 year old male from KSA. A 54 year old female from St. Elizabeth. A 64 year old male from St. Elizabeth. A 72 year old male from St. Elizabeth. A 94 year old male from St. Elizabeth. An 87 year old female from Manchester. An 80 year old male from Manchester. A 91 year old male from Manchester. A 76 year old female from Manchester. A 90 year old male from Manchester. A 76 year old female from Manchester.

The deaths occurred between August 31 and September 16, 2021. Two of the deaths were previously under the investigation.

Clinical Definitions Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.) Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment). Critically Ill Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing