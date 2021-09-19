JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Saturday, September 18, 2021

Coronavirus
September 19, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 546 79,673
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 327 45,307
Males 216 34,358
Under Investigation 3 8
AGE RANGE 1 day to 98 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 23 4,185
Hanover 14 2,628
KSA 127 19,793
Manchester 42 5,482
Portland 17 2,155
St. Ann 33 5,909
St. Catherine 148 14,437
St. Elizabeth 24 3,633
St. James 35 7,918
St. Mary 6 2,516
St. Thomas 40 3,291
Trelawny 24 2,972
Westmoreland 13 4,754
COVID TESTS

 
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 494 43 9 546
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 69,990 5,991 3,692 79,673
NEGATIVE today

 

 1,218 All negatives are included in PCR tests 212 1,430
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 328,219 176,513 504,732
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,712 43 221 1,976
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 398,209 5,991 180,205 584,405
Positivity Rate[1] 30.6%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 14 1,791
Coincidental Deaths 0 177
Deaths under investigation 10 270
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 146 50,787
Active Cases 546 26,556
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 6  
Number in Home Quarantine 41,064  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 723  
Patients Moderately Ill 150  
Patients Severely Ill 102  
Patients Critically Ill 55  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,061
Imported 1 1,219
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,546
Under Investigation 545 71,611
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. An 81 year old female from St. Catherine.
  2. A 61 year old male from KSA.
  3. A 66 year old female from KSA.
  4. A 59 year old male from KSA.
  5. A 54 year old female from St. Elizabeth.
  6. A 64 year old male from St. Elizabeth.
  7. A 72 year old male from St. Elizabeth.
  8. A 94 year old male from St. Elizabeth.
  9. An 87 year old female from Manchester.
  10. An 80 year old male from Manchester.
  11. A 91 year old male from Manchester.
  12. A 76 year old female from Manchester.
  13. A 90 year old male from Manchester.
  14. A 76 year old female from Manchester.

 

The deaths occurred between August 31 and September 16, 2021. Two of the deaths were previously under the investigation.

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
Critically Ill Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

