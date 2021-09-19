COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 17, 2021

Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), embraces five-time Olympic gold medallist, Elaine Thompson-Herah, at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Wednesday evening (September 15), shortly after Mrs. Thompson Herah’s arrival in the island. Sharing the moment is State Minister, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.

