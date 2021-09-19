COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 17, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|537
|79,127
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|321
|44,980
|Males
|216
|34,142
|Under Investigation
|0
|5
|AGE RANGE
|6 days to 90 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|37
|4,162
|Hanover
|15
|2,614
|KSA
|107
|19,666
|Manchester
|27
|5,440
|Portland
|9
|2,138
|St. Ann
|46
|5,876
|St. Catherine
|126
|14,289
|St. Elizabeth
|40
|3,609
|St. James
|56
|7,883
|St. Mary
|24
|2,510
|St. Thomas
|7
|3,251
|Trelawny
|22
|2,948
|Westmoreland
|21
|4,741
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|457
|55
|25
|537
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|69,496
|5,948
|3,683
|79,127
|NEGATIVE today
|846
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,110
|1,956
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|327,001
|176,301
|503,302
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,303
|55
|1,135
|2,493
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|396,497
|5,948
|179,984
|582,429
|Positivity Rate[1]
|37.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Deaths
|5
|1,777
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|177
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|262
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|,Recovered
|146
|50,641
|Active Cases
|537
|26,178
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|6
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,546
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|760
|Patients Moderately Ill
|154
|Patients Severely Ill
|94
|Patients Critically Ill
|57
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,061
|Imported
|2
|1,218
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,546
|Under Investigation
|535
|71,066
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- A 71-year-old Female from St. Catherine.
- A 74-year-old Female from St. Catherine.
- A 70-year-old Male from St. Catherine.
- A 71-year-old Male from St. Ann.
- A 61-year-old Male from St. Ann.
The deaths occurred on September 15 and 16, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing