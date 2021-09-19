JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Friday, September 17, 2021

Coronavirus
September 18, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 537 79,127
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 321 44,980
Males 216 34,142
Under Investigation 0 5
AGE RANGE 6 days to 90 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 37 4,162
Hanover 15 2,614
KSA 107 19,666
Manchester 27 5,440
Portland 9 2,138
St. Ann 46 5,876
St. Catherine 126 14,289
St. Elizabeth 40 3,609
St. James 56 7,883
St. Mary 24 2,510
St. Thomas 7 3,251
Trelawny 22 2,948
Westmoreland 21 4,741
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 457 55 25 537
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 69,496 5,948 3,683 79,127
NEGATIVE today

 

 846 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,110 1,956
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 327,001 176,301 503,302
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,303 55 1,135 2,493
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 396,497 5,948 179,984 582,429
Positivity Rate[1] 37.7%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS 24 HRS OVERALL
Deaths 5 1,777
Coincidental Deaths 0 177
Deaths under investigation 1 262
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
,Recovered 146 50,641
Active Cases 537 26,178
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 6  
Number in Home Quarantine 41,546  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 760  
Patients Moderately Ill 154  
Patients Severely Ill 94  
Patients Critically Ill 57  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,061
Imported 2 1,218
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,546
Under Investigation 535 71,066
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. A 71-year-old Female from St. Catherine.
  2. A 74-year-old Female from St. Catherine.
  3. A 70-year-old Male from St. Catherine.
  4. A 71-year-old Male from St. Ann.
  5. A 61-year-old Male from St. Ann.

 

The deaths occurred on September 15 and 16, 2021.

 

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
Critically Ill Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

