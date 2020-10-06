COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 5, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|97
|7,109
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|29
|3,206
|Females
|67
|3,883
|Under Investigation
|1
|20
|AGE RANGE
|13 years to 88 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|388
|Hanover
|3
|69
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|32
|2,698
|Manchester
|0
|299
|Portland
|1
|280
|St. Ann
|6
|286
|St. Catherine
|14
|1,613
|St. Elizabeth
|4
|186
|St. James
|22
|538
|St. Mary
|7
|173
|St. Thomas
|1
|366
|Trelawny
|2
|83
|Westmoreland
|2
|130
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|728
|81,860
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|97
|7,109
|Results Negative
|631
|74,690
|Results Pending
|0
|61
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)
|Deaths
|3*
|123
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|9
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|14
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|39
|2,674
|Active Cases
|4,216
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|
22,385
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|140
|Patients Moderately Ill
|39
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|14
|State Facilities
|15
|Home
|4,058
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|484
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|409
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|826
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|97
|5,154
*Summary of Deaths
• A 60-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
• A 99-year-old female from St. Catherine.
• A 86-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew.