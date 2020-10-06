JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Monday, October 5, 2020

Coronavirus
October 6, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 97 7,109
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 29 3,206
Females 67 3,883
Under Investigation 1 20
AGE RANGE 13 years to 88 years  

1 day to 104 years

 
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 3 388
Hanover 3 69
Kingston & St. Andrew 32 2,698
Manchester 0 299
Portland 1 280
St. Ann 6 286
St. Catherine 14 1,613
St. Elizabeth 4 186
St. James 22 538
St. Mary 7 173
St. Thomas 1 366
Trelawny 2 83
Westmoreland 2 130
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 728 81,860
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 2
Results Positive

 

 97 7,109
Results Negative

 

 631 74,690
Results Pending

 

 0 61
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)    
Deaths

 

 3* 123

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 9

 
Deaths under investigation 2 14
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 39 2,674
Active Cases  4,216
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 5
Number in Home Quarantine  

22,385

 
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 140

 
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 39
Patients Critically Ill

 

 12
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 14
State Facilities 15
Home 4,058
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0 484
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 409
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 826
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 97 5,154

 

*Summary of Deaths
• A 60-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
• A 99-year-old female from St. Catherine.
• A 86-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew.

