Delta Rapidly Intensifies Into a Category 2 Hurricane …Extremely Dangerous Hurricane Conditions Expected for the Northeastern Yucatan Peninsula Starting Early Wednesday

At 5:00 a.m., the center of Hurricane Delta was located near latitude 17.5 North, longitude 81.3 West.

Delta is moving toward the west-northwest near 24 km/h. A faster northwestward motion is expected to begin later today through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands this morning, and move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula early Wednesday. Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, and be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 km/h with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Delta is expected to be a major hurricane over the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday and over the Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 km from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 km.

Hurricane Delta is not a direct threat to Jamaica.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this system.