Parliament to Resume Normal Operations

The Houses of Parliament wishes to advise the public that it will resume regular operations on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. This follows a deep-cleaning exercise undertaken by Parliament after a member of staff tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Parliament wishes to assure the public that it is adhering to the procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness under such circumstances.

The Houses of Parliament urges members of the public to follow the guidelines posted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and to take all necessary precautions to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus.