Ministers and Attorney-General Take Oath of Office

Story Highlights The 15 remaining members of the new Cabinet were sworn into office on Sunday (Sept 13), during a ceremony at King’s House.

The Governor-General noted that Jamaicans are looking to their leaders for clear signals, actions, and direction that will encourage economic, social and political stability.

The Ministers of State are expected to be sworn in on Monday (Sept.14).

Those taking the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office were: Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett; Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague; Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams; Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, Minister of Energy, Science and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz; Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda; Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries; Hon. Floyd Green; Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw; Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change; Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr.; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation; Hon. Everald Warmington; and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill.

The Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, was reappointed as Attorney-General.

Hon. Aubyn Hill and Hon. Matthew Samuda were also sworn in as members of the Senate.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who presided over the ceremony, charged the Ministers and Attorney General, who have been appointed following the Jamaica Labour’s Party (JLP) victory at the September 3 polls, to provide the best leadership to Jamaica.

This, he said, should include “habits and practices of loyalty, empathy, accountability, duty and determination, energy and encouragement, respect, selflessness, honour, humility, integrity, innovation, passion for and pride in your work.”

He told the new appointees that they form the core of the New Administration and will contribute to the realisation of the policy and programme objectives of the Government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, charged the Ministers to carry out their duties with integrity, noting that they have a responsibility to “stays in line with the expectations of the people”.

“We are at a turning point, a tipping point, something new and good and powerful can happen in our country. By our actions, if we decide as Ministers to exercise the power and authority vested by these Instruments with the highest level of integrity, dignity and efficiency, something good can happen in our nation”, he said.

Four Ministers of Government were sworn into office on September 7 by the Governor-General.

They are Minister of National Security, and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang; Minister of Finance and the Public Service; Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke; Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton; and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.

