COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 22, 2021

November 23, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 48 90,855
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 25 51,676
Males 23 39,176
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 3 months to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
Clarendon 2 4,895
Hanover 6 2,942
Kingston & St. Andrew 11 22,451
Manchester 0 5,951
Portland 1 2,512
St. Ann 1 6,724
St. Catherine 6 17,050
St. Elizabeth 0 4,172
St. James 11 8,815
St. Mary 6 2,983
St. Thomas 0 3,921
Trelawny 3 3,337
Westmoreland 1 5,102
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 46 2 0 48
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 80,150 6,795 3,910 90,855
NEGATIVE today

 

 600 All negatives are included in PCR tests 282 882
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 379,765 195,242 575,007
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 646 2 282 930
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 459,915 6,795 199,152 665,862
Positivity Rate[1]  7.4%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 4* 2,363
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 1 342
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 129 61,965
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 912  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 1  
Number in Home Quarantine 41,888  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 176  
Patients Moderately Ill 35  
Patients Severely Ill 15  
Patients Critically Ill 8  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 3  
Home 25,713  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,143
Imported 2 1,335
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,332
Under Investigation 46 81,809
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-RELATED DEATH

  • A 90-year-old female from St. Thomas
  • A 93-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • An 82-year-old female from St. Mary
  • A 96-year-old female from St. Mary

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

