COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 22, 2021

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (left), listens as President and Chief Executive Officer of World Homes Jamaica Limited, William Lai (second left), outlines the scope of works being undertaken as part of the Foreshore Estate housing development in Delacree Pen, St Andrew, during a tour of the area on Friday (November 19). Also on the tour are Chairman of the Real Estate Board (REB), Andrew James (second right), and board member, Karl Vendryes.

