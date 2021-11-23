COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 22, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|48
|90,855
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|25
|51,676
|Males
|23
|39,176
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|3 months to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|4,895
|Hanover
|6
|2,942
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|11
|22,451
|Manchester
|0
|5,951
|Portland
|1
|2,512
|St. Ann
|1
|6,724
|St. Catherine
|6
|17,050
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,172
|St. James
|11
|8,815
|St. Mary
|6
|2,983
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,921
|Trelawny
|3
|3,337
|Westmoreland
|1
|5,102
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|46
|2
|0
|48
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,150
|6,795
|3,910
|90,855
|NEGATIVE today
|600
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|282
|882
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|379,765
|195,242
|575,007
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|646
|2
|282
|930
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|459,915
|6,795
|199,152
|665,862
|Positivity Rate[1]
|7.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|2,363
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|1
|342
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|129
|61,965
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|912
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,888
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|176
|Patients Moderately Ill
|35
|Patients Severely Ill
|15
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|25,713
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,143
|Imported
|2
|1,335
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,332
|Under Investigation
|46
|81,809
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-RELATED DEATH
- A 90-year-old female from St. Thomas
- A 93-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
- An 82-year-old female from St. Mary
- A 96-year-old female from St. Mary
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing