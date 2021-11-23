Jamaicans Need To See Urgency In Getting Vaccinated – McKenzie

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says all well-thinking Jamaicans need to see the urgency in getting vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking at the Local Government and Community Month National Church Service at Abundant Life Ministries in Green Park, Trelawny, on Sunday (November 21), the Minister argued that the country would not be able to rebound if persons do not understand and appreciate their responsibilities as citizens to protect themselves and others by getting inoculated.

“I want to use this platform to urge my fellow Jamaicans to get vaccinated. This call in Local Government Month is not so much about what we have achieved but this call is what we can lose if we don’t do what is necessary,” Mr. McKenzie emphasised.

“Jamaica is not forcing anyone to get vaccinated. We are urging, we are begging, but there comes a time that those who have gone the distance and have done what needs to be done should not suffer for those who continue to mislead,” he added.

Mr. McKenzie said in some countries where most of the population is unvaccinated and the COVID-19 cases are rising, people are unable to leave their homes unless it is for essential needs. He indicated that Jamaicans should spare themselves such a scenario by getting vaccinated.

He is urging those who have yet to take a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine to visit their nearest vaccination site.

“Vaccination is free. The only cost you pay is the time that you spend to go to locations to get vaccinated,” Mr. McKenzie noted.

Local Government and Community Month 2021 is being celebrated under the theme ‘Local Government at the Forefront of Building Back Stronger’.