PSA | Nonfunctioning traffic lights at Spanish Town Road/Weymouth Drive and Spanish Town Road/Penwood Road Kingston

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that traffic signals at two critical intersections in Kingston are currently out of operation. The affected locations are the intersections of Spanish Town Road/Weymouth Drive and Spanish Town Road/Penwood Road.

Manager, Communication and Customer Service at the NWA Stephen Shaw, says the outage is due to traffic signal cables and underground ducts being damaged, resulting from underground works now being carried out along Spanish Town Road.

He says the agency has commenced the process of repairs and that the traffic lights are expected to be in full function as soon as possible.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution within these areas until repairs are complete.