PSA: Fraudulent Notice Regarding Payment for Mobile Phone Competition

Bank of Jamaica is aware that unscrupulous persons are circulating a fraudulent message that claims that the Bank is offering prize money, in the form of a cheque, for a mobile phone competition.

Be advised that Bank of Jamaica is not involved in the award of prize money for any mobile phone competition.

Anyone who can identify the source of this fraudulent message is asked to report the matter to the police.