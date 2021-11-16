COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 15, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|30
|90,341
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|20
|51,390
|Males
|10
|38,948
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|10 months to 94 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|4,876
|Hanover
|0
|2,916
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|10
|22,334
|Manchester
|0
|5,941
|Portland
|2
|2,503
|St. Ann
|0
|6,677
|St. Catherine
|10
|16,936
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,160
|St. James
|2
|8,762
|St. Mary
|1
|2,933
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,894
|Trelawny
|2
|3,327
|Westmoreland
|2
|5,082
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|26
|4
|0
|30
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|79,695
|6,744
|3,902
|90,341
|NEGATIVE today
|577
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|38
|615
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|374,977
|193,066
|568,043
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|603
|4
|38
|645
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|454,672
|6,744
|196,968
|658,384
|Positivity Rate[1]
|4.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2*
|2,331
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|346
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|177
|61,024
|Active Cases in the last 2 weeks
|1,025
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|43,457
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|204
|Patients Moderately Ill
|47
|Patients Severely Ill
|31
|Patients Critically Ill
|14
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|4
|Home
|26,138
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,132
|Imported
|1
|1,330
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,280
|Under Investigation
|29
|81,363
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
- A 55-year-old Male from Kingston & St Andrew
- A 70- year-old Male from St James
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing