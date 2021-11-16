JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Monday, November 15, 2021

Coronavirus
November 16, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 30 90,341
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 20 51,390
Males 10 38,948
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 10 months to 94 years 1 day to 108 years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
Clarendon 1 4,876
Hanover 0 2,916
Kingston & St. Andrew 10 22,334
Manchester 0 5,941
Portland 2 2,503
St. Ann 0 6,677
St. Catherine 10 16,936
St. Elizabeth 0 4,160
St. James 2 8,762
St. Mary 1 2,933
St. Thomas 0 3,894
Trelawny 2 3,327
Westmoreland 2 5,082
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 26 4 0 30
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 79,695 6,744 3,902 90,341
NEGATIVE today

 

 577 All negatives are included in PCR tests 38 615
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 374,977 193,066 568,043
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 603 4 38 645
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 454,672 6,744 196,968 658,384
Positivity Rate[1] 4.9%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 2* 2,331
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 0 346
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 177 61,024
Active Cases in the last 2 weeks  1,025  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 1  
Number in Home Quarantine 43,457  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 204  
Patients Moderately Ill 47  
Patients Severely Ill 31  
Patients Critically Ill 14  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 4  
Home 26,138  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,132
Imported 1 1,330
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,280
Under Investigation 29 81,363
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

  • A 55-year-old Male from Kingston & St Andrew
  • A 70- year-old Male from St James

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

