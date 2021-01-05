Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Monday, January 4, 2021

Coronavirus
January 5, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 43 13,246  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 17 6,034  
Females 26 7,210  
Under Investigation 0 2  
AGE RANGE 3 months  to 89 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 4 620  
Hanover 2 317  
Kingston & St. Andrew 9 3,967  
Manchester 4 606  
Portland 2 374  
St. Ann 0 833  
St. Catherine 4 2,752  
St. Elizabeth 0 387  
St. James 5 1,414  
St. Mary 11 381  
St. Thomas 0 495  
Trelawny 2 379  
 

Westmoreland

 

 0 721  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 493 141,183  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 0  
Results Positive

 

 43  13,246  
Results Negative

 

 449 127,924  
Results Pending

 

 

 1 13  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 305 A 77 year old male from the UK 

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 49  
Deaths under investigation 0 27  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 133            11,106  
Active Cases

 

 

  1,675    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 1    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 27,290    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 84    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 6    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 

 6    
NON-HOSPITAL  ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 30    
Home 1,568    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 578  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 923  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,585  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 43 9,924  
Skip to content