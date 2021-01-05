COVID-19 Update for Monday, January 4, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|43
|13,246
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|17
|6,034
|Females
|26
|7,210
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|3 months to 89 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|620
|Hanover
|2
|317
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|9
|3,967
|Manchester
|4
|606
|Portland
|2
|374
|St. Ann
|0
|833
|St. Catherine
|4
|2,752
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|387
|St. James
|5
|1,414
|St. Mary
|11
|381
|St. Thomas
|0
|495
|Trelawny
|2
|379
|
Westmoreland
|0
|721
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|493
|141,183
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|0
|–
|Results Positive
|43
|13,246
|Results Negative
|449
|127,924
|Results Pending
|1
|13
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|305
|A 77 year old male from the UK
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|49
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|27
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|133
|11,106
|Active Cases
|1,675
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|27,290
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|84
|Patients Moderately Ill
|6
|Patients Critically Ill
|6
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|30
|Home
|1,568
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|578
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|923
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,585
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|43
|9,924
JIS News