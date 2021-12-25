COVID-19 Update for Friday, December 24, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|158
|92,513
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|85
|52,631
|Males
|72
|39,878
|Under Investigation
|1
|4
|AGE RANGE
|2 months to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|4,949
|Hanover
|6
|3,032
|KSA
|96
|22,885
|Manchester
|1
|6,005
|Portland
|3
|2,528
|St. Ann
|9
|6,941
|St. Catherine
|19
|17,272
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,212
|St. James
|9
|9,095
|St. Mary
|4
|3,075
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,971
|Trelawny
|3
|3,373
|Westmoreland
|7
|5,175
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|135
|14
|9
|158
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|81,581
|6,976
|3,956
|92,513
|NEGATIVE today
|1,010
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|213
|1,223
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|405,515
|200,390
|605,905
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,145
|14
|222
|1,381
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|487,096
|6,976
|204,346
|698,418
|Positivity Rate[1]
|12.9%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|2,462
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|194
|Deaths Under Investigation
|1
|348
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|150
|64,882
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|–
|525
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,374
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|92
|Patients Moderately Ill
|23
|Patients Severely Ill
|14
|Patients Critically Ill
|5
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,169
|Imported
|33
|1,514
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,437
|Under Investigation
|125
|83,157
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing