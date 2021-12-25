  • JIS News
    COVID-19 Update for Friday, December 24, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 25, 2021
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 158 92,513
    SEX CLASSIFICATION
    Females 85 52,631
    Males 72 39,878
    Under Investigation 1 4
    AGE RANGE 2 months to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES  
    Clarendon 1 4,949
    Hanover 6 3,032
    KSA 96 22,885
    Manchester 1 6,005
    Portland 3 2,528
    St. Ann 9 6,941
    St. Catherine 19 17,272
    St. Elizabeth 0 4,212
    St. James 9 9,095
    St. Mary 4 3,075
    St. Thomas 0 3,971
    Trelawny 3 3,373
    Westmoreland 7 5,175
    COVID-19 TESTING
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 135 14 9 158
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 81,581 6,976 3,956 92,513
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 1,010 All negatives are included in PCR tests 213 1,223
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 405,515 200,390 605,905
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 1,145 14 222 1,381
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 487,096 6,976 204,346 698,418
    Positivity Rate[1] 12.9%
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
    Deaths 0 2,462
    Coincidental Deaths 1 194
    Deaths Under Investigation 1 348
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
    Recovered 150 64,882
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 525
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
    Number in Facility Quarantine 1
    Number in Home Quarantine 20,374
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
    Number Hospitalized 92
    Patients Moderately Ill 23
    Patients Severely Ill 14
    Patients Critically Ill 5
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,169
    Imported 33 1,514
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,437
    Under Investigation 125 83,157
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

