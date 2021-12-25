Changes to Curfew Hours for Christmas Eve and New Years Eve

Changes to Curfew Hours for Christmas Eve and New Years Eve

The public is being reminded that the hours of the curfew have been revised for Christmas Eve, December 24, and New Year’s Eve, December 31.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness made the announcement in Parliament on December 7. He advised that the timeline has been pushed back by three hours, and will see the curfew running from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Christmas Day, December 25, and New Year’s Day, January 1.

They will, however, revert to commencing at 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and ending at 5:00 a.m. on the days following the holidays.

This will be the case for all other days until January 14, 2022, when the curfews, among other interventions under the current round of measures to contain coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission, expire.

Other measures include: limiting the number of persons physically attending weddings to 100, events hosted by public entities to 50, and funerals and burials to 20.

Additionally, burials are permitted Mondays to Fridays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The operating hours for beaches, rivers, and water parks have also been extended to 5:00 p.m.