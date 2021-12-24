Jamaicans Urged To Follow COVID-19 Protocols During The Holidays

Regional Director for the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Michael Bent, is encouraging Jamaicans to follow the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, as they participate in the various holiday festivities.

“We are asking persons to be responsible in [their] behaviour over the Christmas period. COVID is still here, and we really don’t want to see the hospitals full of patients in January because of irresponsible behaviour,” Mr. Bent said.

He was speaking during a recent event at the Authority’s offices in Mandeville, Manchester.

Mr. Bent emphasised that persons should wear their masks and practice physical distancing, while encouraging motorists to obey the rules of the road in order to reduce the number of trauma cases at hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Regional Director commended healthcare workers who have been working hard during the pandemic.

“It was a challenging year, but we were able to respond well, thanks to some partnerships that we were able to establish. Come 2022, these are partnerships that will be lasting and strengthened,” he said.

Mr. Bent also thanked the over 3,000 SRHA workers providing support, especially during the staging of vaccination events.

He further expressed appreciation to the Mandeville Seventh-day Adventist Church for making their facilities available when the Mandeville Regional Hospital was full to capacity with COVID-19 patients.