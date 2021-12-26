Minister Bartlett Hails Sandals’ Investment in Jamaica

Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett says Sandals International Resorts’ investment of US$240 million in local projects is proof of the company’s belief and commitment to Jamaica.

He was speaking at the official opening of 84 new rooms and suites at the Sandals Royal Caribbean in Montego Bay, St. James on December 23. Mr. Bartlett, in referring to Sandals as an international brand which commands respect right across the globe, said few entities have done more for Jamaica, and by extension the Caribbean, in tourism than “the legacy of its great founder, the late Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

“While some…would rather take a wait and see approach during this worldwide global pandemic, Sandals is taking the bold approach in reaffirming its belief in brand Jamaica and the future of the tourism sector,” Mr. Bartlett noted.

“It is an unwavering commitment that spans several decades and which we can see here, will continue in the foreseeable future. We salute them for their belief in what we [the government] have been doing to bring tourism back and protecting lives and livelihoods.”

Minister Bartlett assured the Sandals team that its “belief and commitment” in the local tourism industry will return “rich dividends”. He added that not only is Jamaica a first choice destination, but that the sector is coming back at a pace that few would have expected “just 21 months ago.”

Meanwhile Sandals’ Executive Chairman and son of Gordon “Butch” Stewart, Adam Stewart, in noting that the best is yet to come said, “By virtue of our actions, we are signalling that we believe and are committed to the country of Jamaica and tourism at large, and we believe, ultimately, we will ‘get back to happy’, as we say it at Sandals.

“My father was a great believer in this country and what we are doing is really a continuation of his legacy and his vision,” Mr. Stewart added, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which he says marks the first in “a series of openings” for the chain as it enters 2022.

Mr. Stewart, in pointing out that Sandals Royal Caribbean is the second resort in the history of the organisation, said the ambiance and first-class infrastructure which

includes overwater bungalows, has made the property a favourite of guests both local and overseas.

“Coupled with our other resorts I think it’s fair to say that we [Sandals] are and have continued to showcase the most aspirational and desirable hospitality accommodations anywhere in the Caribbean.”

Mr. Stewart further disclosed that the 2021-22 local projects include next summer’s construction of a brand-new property to replace the demolished Jewel Runaway Bay, the completion of phase one of Sandals Royal Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios, and major expansion at Beaches Negril in Westmoreland.