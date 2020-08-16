COVID-19 test a must for more visitors as list of high-risk countries grow

Non-residents visiting Jamaica from the United States, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico, which have all been designated as high risk locations, are now required to obtain a COVID-19 PCR test prior to arrival.

This applies to all non-residents 12 years and older, including those who are business travellers, entering the island on or after August 20 from the locations currently designated as high risk by the Jamaican health authorities.

They are required to do the test within 10 days prior to their intended date of travel to Jamaica. All persons applying to enter on visitjamaica.com from the designated high-risk locations will be required to upload their COVID-19 PCR test certificate as part of the application process.

This requirement was already in effect non-residents from the states of Arizona, Florida, New York and Texas in the United States.

Visitors to the island are reminded that upon arrival in Jamaica, all persons will be subject to health screening and risk assessment by the local health authorities. All tourists will be allowed to go to their hotel under a Stay in Resilient Corridor Order from their date of entry to Jamaica. Those tested will have to stay in their rooms until their result is returned.

Visitors must report symptoms to the hotel medical station. Persons who are symptomatic or become symptomatic during quarantine will be isolated and tested. Visitors who return a negative result will remain on hotel property according to Stay in Resilient Corridor orders.

CATEGORIES OF TRAVELLERS

Residents – Holders of a Jamaican Passport or non-nationals with long-term stay arrangements.

Non Residents – Applies to holders of passports from other countries.

Business Travellers – Non-residents travelling to conduct business on behalf of a company. Does NOT include other residents or non-residents travelling to conduct personal business. Does NOT include persons attending funerals or weddings.

QUARANTINE ORDERS