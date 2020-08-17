COVID-19 Update: Jamaica Records Seven New Cases

The number of COVID-19 cases on record for Jamaica increased by seven in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,113. Additionally, three more patients have been numbered among the recovered and released, bringing total recoveries to 764 (68.6% recovery rate).

Of the newly confirmed cases, three are males and four are females, with ages ranging from 16 to 51 years. Two cases have been classified as imported, having arrived from the USA in early July 2020; one is a contact of a confirmed case and the remaining four cases are currently under investigation. The new cases were recorded in St. Thomas (4), St. Catherine (1), Manchester (1) and Kingston & St. Andrew (1).

There are now 269 (24.2%) active cases under observation in Jamaica, while 66 cases have returned to their countries of origin. There are nine moderately ill patients and two who are critically ill at this time.

Some 28,209 persons of interest are quarantined at home, while four remain in quarantine at a government facility.

Jamaica now has 395 imported cases; 365 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 84 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 33 are under investigation.

Some 610 (55%) of all confirmed cases are females and 503 (45%) are males. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 88 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020