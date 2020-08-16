NIS Pensioners Now Receiving Payment After Delay Processing on Friday

NIS Pensioners who did not receive their payments on Friday, August 14 as was scheduled, because of technical issues experienced by the National Commercial bank, are now receiving payments. The bank has confirmed to the Ministry that the issue has now been resolved and the processing of payments started early on Saturday.

Pensioners are therefore being urged to check their accounts to verify that their payments are now being reflected.

The National Commercial Bank has indicated that NIS Pensioners who bank with other Financial Institutions will see payment start reflecting in their accounts on Monday, August 17, 2020.