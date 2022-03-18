Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (front, centre), cuts the ribbon to reopen the refurbished Franklyn Town Police Station in Kingston on March 16. He is assisted by Commissioner of Police, Major General, Antony Anderson (front, left), and Managing Director, Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney (front, second right). Looking on (in background from left) are Commanding Officer, Eastern Kingston Police Division, Superintendent Tommie-Lee Chambers; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Courtney Williams; Member of Parliament, Central Kingston, Donovan Williams; Chairman, JSIF, Dr. Wayne Henry; Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Jamaica, Aniceto Rodríguez Ruiz; Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne; and Assistant Commissioner of Police, in Charge of Area Four, Donovan Graham.

