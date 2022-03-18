Construction Of Port Antonio Bypass Approved

The Government has approved the construction of the Port Antonio Bypass in Portland as part of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

“As currently conceptualised, the project will see the construction of 17 kilometres of four lanes of arterial road around Port Antonio, and two standard shoulders,” the Prime Minister informed.

“The medium-term objective is to plan out residential and limited commercial development along the bypass corridor, which will connect with the 140,000 square-foot Boundbrook Urban Centre,” he added.

The project, he said, will create opportunities for the people of Portland to have access to structured development, while lessening the urban use burden on Port Antonio.

Construction on the Port Antonio Bypass Road is targeted to begin in the 2023/24 financial year.

The Prime Minister was making his 2022/23 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 17).

In addition, he informed that the National Works Agency (NWA) is carrying out shoreline protection work on sections of the North Coast Highway that lead through Annotto Bay.

The agency has also finalised an alignment route for the bypass road.

“Design work will begin this year and we expect to have the project through the investment approval and procurement process in time for construction in the next fiscal year,” the Prime Minister said, noting that the work will assist in relieving traffic congestion in the town.