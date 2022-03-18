Committee To Monitor Implementation Of Education Transformation Commission Report Recommendations

An Education Transformation Oversight Committee (ETOC) will be established to monitor execution of the recommendations in the Education Transformation Commission report.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, while making his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 17).

He said the oversight committee will be chaired by Financial Economist and Director of the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), Dr. Adrian Stokes, while the members will be drawn from the Education Transformation Commission and key stakeholders, including the Opposition.

“[They] will be responsible for monitoring and publicly reporting on the progress of implementation of the recommendations,” he said.

The report is a blueprint for the establishment of a comprehensive strategy to improve student performance and educational productivity across the sector.

The 342-page document, launched in January, has 54 prioritised recommendations addressing governance and accountability; early-childhood education; teaching curriculum, and teacher training; tertiary education; technical and vocational education and training (TVET); infrastructure and technology; finance, among other areas.

Prime Minister Holness noted that the Commission, chaired by Professor Orlando Patterson, provided “a solid blueprint and recommendations for the way forward”.

He said that the Ministry of Education and Youth has begun its own analysis of the report.