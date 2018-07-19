Court of Appeal Building Expansion on Track

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (centre): Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Carol Palmer (left); and Representative, SM Quality Construction, Austin Dennis, sign a contract valued at $43 million for refurbishing of the St. Catherine Parish Court (Spanish Town). The signing took place during the quarterly press briefing held at the Ministry’s Constant Spring Road offices on July 19. + - Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (centre): Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Carol Palmer (left); and Representative, SM Quality Construction, Austin Dennis, sign a contract valued at $43 million for refurbishing of the St. Catherine Parish Court (Spanish Town). The signing took place during the quarterly press briefing held at the Ministry’s Constant Spring Road offices on July 19. Story Highlights Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says work is on track on the expansion of the Court of Appeal building on King Street in downtown Kingston.

“We are on stream. We expect to tour that facility again on August 9 to see how far or how much progress has been made. I have informed the contractor that I will be doing an assessment as to when we will hand over the court and chambers to the President of the Court of Appeal,” he noted.

Mr. Chuck said additional work is to be done on the façade of the Court of Appeal building as well as the areas to house the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.



He was speaking at the quarterly press briefing held at the Ministry’s Constant Spring Road offices in St. Andrew on July 19.

Mr. Chuck said additional work is to be done on the façade of the Court of Appeal building as well as the areas to house the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“We are hoping, with the permission of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, we can remove traffic on King Street between Barry Street and Tower Street, so that the intersection between the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal will really be properly developed as Justice Square,” he indicated.

In April, Minister Chuck signed an $846-million contract to undertake the project, which will see the addition of three new courtrooms, 13 judges’ chambers and two lounges.

The building, now owned by the Ministry of Justice, formerly housed the Administrator-General’s Department, which has been relocated to the former Oceana Hotel building on Ocean Boulevard, downtown.