Contract Signed for Refurbishing of St. Catherine Parish Court

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (centre): Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Carol Palmer (left); and Representative, SM Quality Construction, Austin Dennis, sign a contract valued at $43 million for refurbishing of the St. Catherine Parish Court (Spanish Town). The signing took place during the quarterly press briefing held at the Ministry's Constant Spring Road offices on July 19.



The St. Catherine Parish Court (Spanish Town) is to be refurbished at a cost of $43 million.

The contract for the undertaking was signed on Thursday (July 19) during the quarterly press briefing at the Ministry’s Constant Spring Road offices in St. Andrew.

SM Quality Construction will undertake the project, which is expected to get under way shortly and be completed over a four-month period.

Building Project Consultant at the Justice Ministry, Vivian Gordon, said that renovations will be extensive.

“We are changing windows, redoing the floors, we are painting, and we are upgrading plumbing and electrical services in the building,” he informed.

“We have many areas in the building that we have to look at in terms of the type and quality of the finishes, and all of those things will be addressed by the refurbishing,” Mr. Gordon added.