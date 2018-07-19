‘Boots to the Street’ Goes to St. Thomas





The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service continues its ‘Boots to the Street’ community sensitisation sessions on Friday (July 20) at the Paul Bogle High School Resource Centre in St Thomas, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The islandwide initiative was developed by the Ministry’s Communication and Public Relations branch in an effort to raise greater awareness about the work of the entity.

Director of Communication and Public Relations in the Ministry, Elaine Oxamendi Vicet, told JIS News that this round of the initiative is targeted at youth aged 19 to 35.

She informed that the Scholarship Unit will be joining the team in St. Thomas.

“The representatives will be talking to persons about scholarship opportunities available at the Ministry and how to access them,” she said.

The team will also be providing information regarding business and financial matters, while highlighting the role of each citizen in helping the country to achieve its economic goals.

The ‘Boots to the Street’ programme, which began in 2015, takes the form of a ‘corner-side chat’ with citizens on the street or a town hall meeting.