Correctional Services Buildings to be Improved

The Department of Correctional Services is set to receive more vehicles and improved facilities in the new fiscal year, following the allocation of $457.1 million.

Details of the project are outlined in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives on February 14 by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

Of the sum, $393.1 million will go towards commencing and completing minor construction activities and improvement of buildings at the Diamond Crest Correctional Centre, St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre and the Horizon Correctional Centre.

The money will also be used to start preliminary work necessary for construction of the new Long Pond Detention Centre.

The remaining $64 million will be used to purchase Coaster buses, 15-seater buses, pickups and motorcycles.

The project, which is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security, is being funded by the Government.