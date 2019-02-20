Hermitage Dam Rehabilitation Study Continues

The Hermitage Dam Rehabilitation Study will continue during the new fiscal year with an additional $15.6-million provision in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which initially ran from April 2017 to March 2018, entails a feasibility assessment of the dam’s proposed rehabilitation.

This is being done to analyse the facility’s structural integrity as well as engage in a desilting exercise.

Among the achievements up to December 2017 are the National Water Commission’s submission of the signed project agreement, through the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, to the funding agency – the Caribbean Development Bank – for signing; completion of tender evaluations and award of contract; and the shortlisting of six firms to undertake the feasibility study.

Programmed activities for 2019/20 include completion of the findings report, detailed designs and feasibility study; and preparation of tender documents and cost, and operational and procedural manuals.

The project, which has been extended twice and is slated to run until March 2020, is being executed by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.