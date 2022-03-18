Comprehensive Review Of HEART/NSTA Trust To Be Undertaken

A comprehensive review of the HEART/NSTA Trust, including the delivery of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), is to be carried out.

This was stated by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, as he made his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 17.

He said the review will be spearheaded by Professor Orlando Patterson, who also chaired the Education Transformation Commission’s report, as a “follow-up” to their findings.

Professor Patterson is expected to recommend changes to improve the effectiveness of the institution.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness said, in continued efforts to strengthen the governance of the Trust, the new Board, appointed under the Chairmanship of Professor Alvin Wint, will implement key changes.

“[First], improvement in the quality of vocational training through increased integration of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM) skills, increased engagement of at-risk youth [and] a shift in the training model to a greater focus on industry attachment, through apprenticeship,” he noted.

He added that the re-introduction of Service Corps to increase engagement of unattached youth and strengthen national service in environmental management, geographic information systems, infrastructure and construction, and document management and digitisation are also objectives.