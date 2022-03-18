Government Continues To Facilitate Investment Opportunities In Sugar Industry

The Government will continue to facilitate improvements and investment opportunities in the sugar industry, says Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr.

“Sugar cane continues to play an important role in our nation’s business and we have a responsibility to ensure its sustainability. This requires increased productivity [and for] us to look towards diversification, good agricultural practices, and cauterisation of illicit trade,” he said.

Mr. Charles Jr. was speaking at the launch of the book ‘How Trade Liberalisation Affects a Sugar-Dependent Community in Jamaica’, authored by Registrar, University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, Dr. Donovan Stanberry. The launch was held at the UWI on March 16.

The Minister said that while the Government implements social interventions, “we have to appreciate the deleterious effect that this displacement has caused former sugar-cane workers and communities, and we are committed to finding a solution that is beneficial to all”.

He argued that to achieve diversification and expansion of the industry, the challenges being faced by the stakeholders must be addressed.

“These include unstable production, low quality, and loss of revenue due to inefficiency. There has been a steady decline in the number of canes harvested and crushed, moving from 736,515 tonnes to just below 500,000 tonnes in 2021,” the Minister noted.

Additionally, he said there was also a decline in sugar-cane sales last year, “in both local and export markets, moving from 42,612 tonnes in 2020, to 31,000 tonnes.

He argued that there must be greater use of research and the application of science and modern technology in the industry, “to promote increased levels of production and productivity”.

“We want our farmers to use the best technologies available and to engage in the best agronomic practices that will bring increased yields per hectare. It is only then that our farmers will make the desired return on their investments,” the Minister said.

He said that Dr. Stanberry’s book will also “help us in determining exactly what is the best position for our country and people”.