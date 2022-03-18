Restoration Of Societal Values Core Objective – PM

The restoration of societal values is a core objective for the transformation of the education sector, says Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

“If we are to have any hope of restoring the values, attitudes and behaviours that we once cherished as inherently Jamaican, they must form a central part of the education and socialisation of our children,” he said.

Making his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 17, the Prime Minister said there “has been an erosion in the moral fabric of our society,” and that a “key component” of the educational curriculum must be focused on developing “emotional intelligence, competencies and skills that enable [citizens] to [be productive] while managing [their] emotions in social transactions to resolve conflicts, without violence”.

“Verbal and physical abuse, vulgarity and barbarity are becoming far too common in our interpersonal interactions. We have socialised an entire generation into normalising violence. This is at the root of our epidemic of violence,” he said.

Against this backdrop, the Prime Minister pointed to the recommendations made by the National Commission on Violence Prevention, which has been consulting with violence-prevention stakeholders to identify gaps in the past and current initiatives.

“The research confirms that violence prevention is a complex task, and requires a comprehensive approach, including legal, educational, cultural, behavioural and social protection interventions,” he noted.

Mr. Holness said another critical finding is that violence prevention is “most effective” when it begins at an early age.

“Parenting support and early-childhood development are critical investments in violence prevention,” he added.

He said over time, violence prevention recommendations will be used to guide the creation of policies and programmes geared towards a shift in cultural norms and behaviours.