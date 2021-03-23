Commission Of Senior Parish Court Judges Launched

A Commission of Senior Judges of the Parish Courts has been launched to oversee the implementation of the policies and procedures outlined in the strategic plan of the judiciary.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who addressed the virtual launch ceremony on Sunday (March 21), said that the Commission comprises all senior judges of the Parish, Family, Traffic, Children’s, Coroners and the Special Coroners courts.

He said that the body was established “to assist the Chief Justice and the Chief Judge of the Parish Courts by providing thought leadership and practical assistance for the effective operations of the courts”.

“It will also make recommendations to the Chief Justice and the Chief Judge of the Parish Court regarding the administration of justice,” he added.

Justice Sykes said that the establishment of the Commission will ensure that the achievements of the Parish Courts are sustained and improved, by providing an appropriate forum where the judges, who are responsible for the administration of the courts and overseeing the delivery of justice, can meet and have discussions, develop best practices, and formulate systems and structures for the continued efficiency of the courts.

“In effect, it is providing an incubator for future generations of court leaders within the Parish Court system itself and beyond, since many of the judges of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal began their judicial careers in these courts. So, it is vital, then, that we have an environment in which leadership talent can be identified, nurtured and developed for future service within the judiciary,” he contended.

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, in his remarks, reiterated the commitment of the Government to improve the efficiency of the island’s court system.

“The vast majority of cases are dealt with in the Parish Courts. I can say that from where I sit, we intend, the Executive, to ensure that the maximum or the optimum support is given, not only to the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal but to the Parish Courts,” he said.

“The Chief Justice and the President [of the Court of Appeal] can boast that they can now do most of their cases and matters virtually, and we hope, during 2021, that most if not all the Parish Courts will be able to do cases virtually,” Minister Chuck added.

The virtual launch was attended by court officials, Judges and Chief Judges from across Jamaica, and countries such as India, the United Kingdom, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Belize, The Bahamas and Guyana.

Guest speaker was Chief Justice of Singapore, Sundaresh Menon.