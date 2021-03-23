Ministry Of Transport And Mining Early Closure For Easter Period

The Ministry of Transport and Mining, including the Island Traffic Authority and all its depots, will close to the public on Friday, March 26 and Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 12 noon.

This is in keeping with the Government of Jamaica’s directive for a 12:00 noon business closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normal operational hours will remain for all other days.

The Ministry of Transport and Mining apologizes for any inconvenience these early closures may cause as we continue to serve you during this challenging time.

The Ministry also continues to encourage persons to exercise caution and follow the protocols established for the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.