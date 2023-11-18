CMU in the Process of Joining International Association of Maritime Universities

The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) is at an advanced stage of becoming a member of the International Association of Maritime Universities (IAMU), registering its place among the world’s leading institutions for maritime education and training.

Principal of the CMU, Professor Andrew Spencer, made the disclosure, as he addressed the CMU’s Class of 2023 graduation ceremony held on November 16 at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.

Headquartered in Japan, the IAMU is the global network of leading maritime universities providing training for the global shipping industry.

It is dedicated to the development of world maritime.

Members benefit from cooperation in a range of scientific and academic studies, developments, and practical applications associated with maritime education and training.

Principal Spencer said that the move to join IAMU is part of the institution’s ongoing commitment to building partnerships globally.

“An exciting memorandum of understanding (MOU) is on the horizon, which will see the CMU collaborating with the Shanghai Maritime University in Asia, connecting the Caribbean with the dynamic maritime landscape of the Far East,” he noted.

He said that the CMU is already actively engaged with several institutions internationally, among these are the Jackson State University in the United States and Dallas House University in Canada, and has signed a MOU with the French Maritime Academy.

In addition, at the end of September this year, an MOU was signed with Losagu Agagu University of Science and Technology in Nigeria and the CMU has retained its membership in the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the United Kingdom.

The institution has also forged impactful academic partnerships within the region, inking an MOU with the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in St. Lucia, the LJM Maritime Academy in the Bahamas, the University of Guyana, and the Critchlow College in Guyana last year.

“Right at home, we signed an MOU with the Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College in St. James formalising our previously existing partnership. We have renewed our commitment to the Caribbean Shipping Association, the Shipping Association of Jamaica, and the Port Authority of Jamaica,” Principal Spencer said.

He noted that partnerships have been established with the private sector, such as Carnival Cruise Lines to provide scholarships, internships and apprenticeships, and the CMU has collaborated with the Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) for the establishment of a KFTL Centre of Excellence.

In addition, Stolt Tankers, the largest chemical tanker operator in the world, recently entered discussions and visited the CMU campus with the intent of recruiting cadets for their Caribbean fleet.

“We have deepened our relationship with the High Commission of Canada, the Embassy of the Republic of China, and the Embassy of France,” Professor Spencer added.

Board Chairman of the CMU, Professor Gordon Shirley, in his address charged the graduates to be “change agents for the improvement of the maritime industry”.

He said the CMU’s academic programme, which is comprised of undergraduate and graduate degrees, diplomas, associate degrees and certificates, reflects the university’s mission to redefine maritime excellence through innovation and technology.

“As you step out into the workforce, carry with you the knowledge, values and determination to be catalysts of change in the maritime sector, both here in Jamaica and on a global scale. Your journey has provided you with the tools to be advocates of growth and sustainability, and I have no doubt that you have the skills to meet these challenges head on,” he said.

“I am eager to witness the remarkable contributions you will make to this maritime sector in Jamaica and beyond,” Professor Shirley added.