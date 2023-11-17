PHOTOS: Launch of ‘Forgiveness Saves Lives’ Campaign

Photo: Rudranath Fraser

Spokesperson for the ‘Forgiveness Saves Lives’ public education campaign, Silton Townsend (left), presents Deputy Chief Education Officer, Curriculum and Services Division, Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr. Clover Hamilton-Flowers with a mug during the campaign launch on November 15 at the Courtyard Marriott in Kingston. The initiative, which is being undertaken by local advocacy and non- profit group ‘Hello Neighbour’ in partnership with several church denominations in Jamaica, aims to garner the support of the Government, businesses, organisations, church, and civil society groups in promoting peace in society.