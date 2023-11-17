PHOTOS: Launch of ‘Forgiveness Saves Lives’ Campaign November 17, 2023 Listen Education Share Photo: Rudranath Fraser Spokesperson for the ‘Forgiveness Saves Lives’ public education campaign, Silton Townsend (left), presents Deputy Chief Education Officer, Curriculum and Services Division, Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr. Clover Hamilton-Flowers with a mug during the campaign launch on November 15 at the Courtyard Marriott in Kingston. The initiative, which is being undertaken by local advocacy and non- profit group ‘Hello Neighbour’ in partnership with several church denominations in Jamaica, aims to garner the support of the Government, businesses, organisations, church, and civil society groups in promoting peace in society. The Full Story Deputy Chief Education Officer, Curriculum and Services Division, Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr. Clover Hamilton-Flowers, addresses the public education campaign launch of ‘Forgiveness Saves Lives’ on November 15 at the Courtyard Marriott in Kingston. The initiative was hosted by local advocacy and non- profit ‘Hello Neighbour’, in partnership with several church denominations in Jamaica. Listening (from left) are Spokesperson for the ‘Forgiveness Saves Lives’ public education campaign, Silton Townsend; Pastoral/Mission Advisor, Webster Memorial United Church and Communications Consultant, Elaine Commissiong; and Assistant Event Coordinator, Janice Campbell.