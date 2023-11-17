  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

PHOTOS: Launch of ‘Forgiveness Saves Lives’ Campaign

November 17, 2023
Education
Share
PHOTOS: Launch of ‘Forgiveness Saves Lives’ Campaign
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Spokesperson for the ‘Forgiveness Saves Lives’ public education campaign, Silton Townsend (left), presents Deputy Chief Education Officer, Curriculum and Services Division, Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr. Clover Hamilton-Flowers with a mug during the campaign launch on November 15 at the Courtyard Marriott in Kingston. The initiative, which is being undertaken by local advocacy and non- profit group ‘Hello Neighbour’ in partnership with several church denominations in Jamaica, aims to garner the support of the Government, businesses, organisations, church, and civil society groups in promoting peace in society.

The Full Story

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Curriculum and Services Division, Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr. Clover Hamilton-Flowers, addresses the public education campaign launch of ‘Forgiveness Saves Lives’ on November 15 at the Courtyard Marriott in Kingston. The initiative was hosted by local advocacy and non- profit ‘Hello Neighbour’, in partnership with several church denominations in Jamaica. Listening (from left) are Spokesperson for the ‘Forgiveness Saves Lives’ public education campaign, Silton Townsend; Pastoral/Mission Advisor, Webster Memorial United Church and Communications Consultant, Elaine Commissiong; and Assistant Event Coordinator, Janice Campbell.
Last Updated: November 17, 2023

More From: Education
Roses Valley Primary School in St. Elizabeth to Get Improved Water Supply
By: Latonya Linton, Nov 17, 2023
Jamaica in Global Partnership to End All Forms of Violence, Abuse and Exploitation of Children
By: Judith A. Hunter, Nov 17, 2023
21,701 Students Enrolled in Sixth-Form Pathways
By: Chris Patterson, Nov 17, 2023

Skip to content