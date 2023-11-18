  • Keyword

PHOTOS: GIS Day Exhibition

November 18, 2023
Photo: Adrian Walker
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Analyst, National Housing Trust (NHT), Shauntelle Ricketts (left), engages with from (from second left) Head of Department/Senior Lecturer and Museum Curator, Department of Geography and Geology, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Dr. Sherene James-Williamson; Vice President and Executive Director of Trimble, Albert Momo; and Director General in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Sharon Morrison. The occasion was the 21st National Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day event held on November 15 at the Mona campus in St. Andrew.

The Full Story

Archaeologist at the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), Winston Abrahams (second left), explains how Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology enhances his work, during discussion with Vice President and Executive Director of Trimble, Albert Momo (second right); and Director General in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Sharon Morrison. Looking at displays (at left) is Head of Department/Senior Lecturer and Museum Curator, Department of Geography and Geology, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Dr. Sherene James-Williamson. Occasion was the 21st National Geographic Information System (GIS) Day event at the Mona campus in St. Andrew.
Head of Department/Senior Lecturer and Museum Curator, Department of Geography and Geology, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Dr. Sherene James-Williamson (left); Vice President and Executive Director of Trimble, Albert Momo (centre); and Director General in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Sharon Morrison, examine a logo design during the GIS booth exhibition competition at the 21st National Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day event held on November 15 at the Mona campus in St. Andrew.

 

Last Updated: November 18, 2023

