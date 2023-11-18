PHOTOS: GIS Day Exhibition November 18, 2023 Listen Information Share Photo: Adrian Walker Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Analyst, National Housing Trust (NHT), Shauntelle Ricketts (left), engages with from (from second left) Head of Department/Senior Lecturer and Museum Curator, Department of Geography and Geology, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Dr. Sherene James-Williamson; Vice President and Executive Director of Trimble, Albert Momo; and Director General in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Sharon Morrison. The occasion was the 21st National Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day event held on November 15 at the Mona campus in St. Andrew. The Full Story Archaeologist at the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), Winston Abrahams (second left), explains how Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology enhances his work, during discussion with Vice President and Executive Director of Trimble, Albert Momo (second right); and Director General in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Sharon Morrison. Looking at displays (at left) is Head of Department/Senior Lecturer and Museum Curator, Department of Geography and Geology, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Dr. Sherene James-Williamson. Occasion was the 21st National Geographic Information System (GIS) Day event at the Mona campus in St. Andrew. Head of Department/Senior Lecturer and Museum Curator, Department of Geography and Geology, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Dr. Sherene James-Williamson (left); Vice President and Executive Director of Trimble, Albert Momo (centre); and Director General in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Sharon Morrison, examine a logo design during the GIS booth exhibition competition at the 21st National Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day event held on November 15 at the Mona campus in St. Andrew.