PHOTOS: GIS Day Exhibition

Photo: Adrian Walker

Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Analyst, National Housing Trust (NHT), Shauntelle Ricketts (left), engages with from (from second left) Head of Department/Senior Lecturer and Museum Curator, Department of Geography and Geology, University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, Dr. Sherene James-Williamson; Vice President and Executive Director of Trimble, Albert Momo; and Director General in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Sharon Morrison. The occasion was the 21st National Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day event held on November 15 at the Mona campus in St. Andrew.