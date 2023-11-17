Registration of Data Controllers Begins Dec. 1

Data Controllers in Jamaica are being encouraged to prepare for registration with the Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC) come December 1.

Under the Data Protection Act (DPA) 2020, data controllers are considered to be organisations or individuals that process the personal information of others.

“If you are holding, receiving, using, collecting, or dealing with personal data of any individual, you are required to register with the OIC,” Information Commissioner, Celia Barclay, said in an interview with JIS News.

“This is for persons who are doing it for the sake of monitoring individuals within an organisation or for offering any goods or services to individuals within Jamaica,” she noted.

Under the DPA, persons or organisations that process personal data without registering with the OIC could face penalties, such as prosecution.

However, with the Act being implemented in phases, and data controllers at varying stages of readiness for compliance, no penalties will be actioned at this time.

“Individuals should now be looking at their data-processing activities and start to pull together the information that is required under the legislation. For example, individuals will have to provide details such as their names if they are sole proprietors or that of their organisation,” Ms. Barclay explained.

A description of the data being processed, the categories of persons, the purpose(s) and the intended recipients of the data are also required at registration.

Ms. Barclay said the OIC will facilitate registration online at its website, and a certificate will be issued to successful applicants.

The website is scheduled to be launched soon.