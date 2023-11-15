Students to Benefit from Geo-Talks on Geographic Information Systems Day

Students attending the upcoming Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day exposition on Wednesday, November 15, are set to benefit from ‘Geo-Talks’.

Geo-Talks is a career session being organised by the National Spatial Data Management Branch (NSDMB) as part of activities oganised to commemorate GIS Day.

The session will begin at 10:30 a.m. following the exposition’s opening ceremony at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Assembly Hall.

“We will have a moderator, [and] we will be asking questions [of] the panelists as it relates to their geospatial journey… the schools they have attended, where they have worked and the various positions they have worked in,” said Acting Senior GIS Manager and Trainer, NSDMB, Nadisha Poyser, during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the Agency’s Head Office in Kingston.

She indicated that the audience will also have an opportunity to pose questions to the panelists.

Meanwhile, NSDMB Principal Director (Acting), Simone Lloyd, said although ‘Geo-Talks’ focuses on students and how they can chart their geospatial career journey, it will target other persons.

“Geo-Talks also empowers teachers, lecturers and others who are part of the open gathering at the Assembly Hall and GIS Day, to hear what the geospatial journeys of the panelists have been and with that, [the] many times they are also empowered to steer or change their career journey in terms of path,” she stated.

Ms. Lloyd encouraged persons to come out, listen and share in the rich discussions that will take place.

For more information, persons may visit the NSDMB Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X social pages.