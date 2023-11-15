Applications for Jamaica House Fellowship Programme Open on November 15

Applications for the third cohort of the Jamaica House Fellowship Programme (JHFP) open on Wednesday, November 15.

The programme, which is spearheaded by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and was piloted in 2016, provides an opportunity for exceptional and highly motivated Jamaicans to work on, support and implement high-priority initiatives in the public sector.

Successful applicants will be engaged on a full-time contractual basis to serve for two years in various areas of the public service, offering the unique experience of interacting with members of the Cabinet and senior officials within the OPM, as well as other ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Tuesday (November 14), Chief Technical Director in the OPM, Shereika Hemmings-Allison, informed that the programme aims to create intrapreneurs who bring a different perspective and outlook, while being engaged in a process that will ensure they develop a respect for the public service.

“The Jamaica House Fellowship Programme creates a pathway that will see young, vibrant and bright talent coming into the public service to create the different thinking and mindset in the next generation of public servants who will emerge. Fellows will assist in reengineering the processes to make the public sector more efficient,” she said.

Mrs. Hemmings-Allison added that among the JHFP’s key objectives is providing analyses and critical thinking that “… aids in decision-making, high-level support to the Government through coordination and robust monitoring that ensures the efficient and timely delivery of initiatives across MDAs”.

Principal Director in the OPM, Melissa Haynes, said applicants are expected to possess skills and competencies that include knowledge of Government of Jamaica (GOJ priorities, policies, and programmes, and Vision 2030 Jamaica.

“They should also have knowledge of international affairs and their impact on Jamaica’s economic growth and development; have a record of outstanding personal and professional achievements; excellent oral and written communication skills. They should be able to demonstrate strong leadership skills and the ability to work on one’s own initiative,” she added.

Eligible persons must be Jamaican citizens, possess an undergraduate degree and be between 18 and 35 years at the time of submitting their applications.

The deadline for submissions is December 27, 2023.

For information on how to apply, interested persons are invited to send an email to Ms. Haynes at Melissa.Haynes@opm.gov.jm or Mrs. Hemmings-Allison at Shereika.Allison@opm.gov.jm.