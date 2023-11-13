Registration Still Open for GIS Day Expo

Registration Still Open for GIS Day ExpoNovember 13, 2023
The Full Story
Registration is still open for participation in the 2023 Geographic Information System (GIS) Day Exposition, being hosted by the National Spatial Data Management Branch (NSDMB) in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.
The Exposition, being held on Wednesday, November 15 at the University of the West Indies, Mona Assembly Hall, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., forms part of activities for Geography Awareness Week under the theme ‘Geospatial Technologies: Enabling the Digital Society’, aimed at promoting geography and its various disciplines.
The Exposition will be a showcase of talent and innovation. More than 20 schools from across all 14 parishes have, so far, registered to participate in various competitions.
These include masonry, a treasure hunt, a fashion show, as well as a jingle, essay and poster competitions.
Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the Agency’s Head Office in Kingston on November 8, Senior GIS Manager (Acting) and Trainer at the NSDMB, Nadisha Poyser, noted that a booth exhibition competition will be held for organisations.
“So far, we have 16 organisations registered, where they will have a display on how they are using geospatial technologies in their operations, specifically to enable the digital society. This is a fantastic opportunity for students with career questions to interact with various entities and learn more about their work,” she said.
The GIS Day Expo is being sponsored by Spatial Innovision Limited; the Planning Institute of Jamaica; the GIS Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force; the Jamaica Defence Force; Mona Geoinformatics Institute; the National Works Agency; the Water Resources Authority; the Statistical Institute of Jamaica; the National Housing Trust; the National Land Agency; the Jamaican National Heritage Trust; the National Environment and Planning Agency; the Agricultural Land Management Division in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining as well as the Forestry Department.
Registration forms for GIS Day activities have been sent to various schools to be submitted to the NSDMB.
Organisations are being encouraged to contact the NSDMB at (876)630-1850 or via its social media platforms.