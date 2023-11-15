Jamaica to Host First Trimble Day in the Caribbean

Jamaica will host Trimble Day in the Caribbean for the first time on Thursday (November 16) as part of activities to observe Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Week.

Trimble is an international technology firm delivering solutions that enable companies and organisations to operate more efficiently and improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability.

Trimble Day, which will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott in New Kingston starting at 9:00 a.m., presents a unique opportunity for user organisations and institutions and potential users to learn more about the latest technological advancements generated by Trimble.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, Acting Senior GIS Manager and Trainer at the National Spatial Data Management Branch (NSDMB), Simone Lloyd, informed that the registration-only event will feature information-sharing by representatives from Trimble on their work in the geospatial sector.

“All the representatives will be journeying to Jamaica with respect to being able to share with our local geospatial sector and persons from other Caribbean countries – who will also be joining to Jamaica for the event – what Trimble is doing globally, and regionally in the Caribbean and, in particular, in Jamaica,” she said.

Ms. Llyod added that Trimble Day will also highlight the use of digital transformation in several sectors such as construction globally, regionally and locally “to build faster, cheaper, greener and safer buildings and construction infrastructure”.

“Trimble is also key with respect to promoting the use of geospatial technologies in the area of agriculture, and so they may also be showcasing maximising input efficiency, productivity and agricultural profitability with respect to the use of geospatial technologies,” she added.

For information on how to register for Trimble Day, contact the National Spatial Data Management Branch (NSDMB) by calling (876)630-1850.