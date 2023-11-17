Roses Valley Primary School in St. Elizabeth to Get Improved Water Supply

Roses Valley Primary School in St. Elizabeth North East is set to benefit from the provision of a reliable source of potable water.

Member of Parliament (MP), Delroy Slowley, said for years the school has been grappling with a lack of proper water supply, rendering it potentially unsafe.

“I’m proud to share that, in conjunction with Rural Water Supply [Limited], pipes are being laid, leading to a 20,000-gallon self-sufficient catchment tank, towards the efforts of increasing water harvesting to provide safe and secure water to the students and staff,” he said.

Mr. Slowley informed that the facility is expected to be handed over by December this year.

He was making his contribution to the 2023/24 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (November 15).

Mr. Slowley also informed that a new well has been drilled and a 200,000-gallon storage tank constructed in the community of Pepper.

This will facilitate the Greater Mandeville Water System and the provision of water for Pepper.

“This brings joy to my heart. As we speak, pipes are being laid in the Pepper community to be able to augment our water supply system,” the MP stated.

Another initiative is linking of the Longhill and Southampton wells to provide additional capacity of potable water for Southampton and surrounding communities.

“The Content well that mainly serves residents of Santa Cruz is in the process of being upgraded to increase the capacity to 1.5 million gallons per day. This will bring additional supply of the precious commodity to more people within the Santa Cruz Division,” Mr. Slowley said.

Mr. Slowley informed that discussions are under way towards building a treatment/filtration plant at the Benlomond Water Facility that will primarily serve residents of the Siloah Division.

“I am happy to report that the design and costing of this treatment plant has been approved,” he said.