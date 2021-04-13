Closure of Select Vaccination Blitz Sites for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Due to the high demand for the COVID-19 Vaccine, the Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to advise the public that the following Blitz sites have reached their capacity for today, Tuesday, April 13, 2021:

 National Arena in Kingston

 Manchester High School

 Sandals Inn (Kent Avenue), St James

 All locations in Westmoreland

For other locations, priority will be given to appointments, and walk-ins are likely not to get vaccinated today.

The Ministry would like to assure the public that persons who are not vaccinated today will be able to participate in the next Blitz which will be announced soon.

The MOHW would like to thank the members of the public for their overwhelming participation in this five day blitz.