On-line Condolence Signing for HRH, The Prince Philip

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has advised that no physical condolence books will be opened for members of the public or members of the Diplomatic Corps to sign subsequent to the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on April 9, 2021.

This decision has been taken in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the need to protect public health at this time.

Persons who wish to convey Condolence Messages to Her Majesty The Queen and members of The Royal Family are invited to take advantage of the online condolence facilities on the Buckingham Palace website at: www.royal.uk.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Funeral will take place on Saturday 17 April 2021 at 3pm UK time (9 am local time) in St George’s Chapel, Windsor. The Funeral Service will begin with a National Minute’s Silence at three o’clock. The service will be preceded by a ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The plans for the funeral are in line with The Duke of Edinburgh’s personal wishes, and the occasion will recognise and celebrate The Duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to The Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth.