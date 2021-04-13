live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 2:30pm
COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Monday, April 12, 2021

Coronavirus
April 13, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 161 42,924
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 79 24,024
Males 82 18,897
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 years to 96 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 10 2,368
Hanover 6 1,185
KSA 37 12,264
Manchester 3 2,552
Portland 8 1,389
St. Ann 11 2,669
St. Catherine 14 8,440
St. Elizabeth 0 1,682
St. James 10 4,156
St. Mary 20 1,295
St. Thomas 29 1,655
Trelawny 5 1,494
Westmoreland 8 1,775
 COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 154 1 6 161
Cumulative POSITIVES 39,420 1,410 2,094 42,924
NEGATIVE today 449 All negatives are included in PCR tests 874 1,323
Cumulative NEGATIVES 216,464 47,805 264,269
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 603 1 880 1,484
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 255,884 1,410 49,899 307,193
Positivity Rate 25.7%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 6* 682 Details below
Coincidental Deaths 2 106
Deaths under investigation 1 111
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 119 19,136
Active Cases *160 22,802 *One of the positive cases of the last 24 hours died.
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 10
Number in Home Quarantine 28,270
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 384
Patients Moderately Ill 35
Patients Critically Ill 37
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,343
Imported 5 848
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 1 1,711
Under Investigation 155 37,786
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS*

  1. A 66-year-old male from Manchester.
  2. An 88-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
  3. A 79-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
  4. A 41-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
  5. A 76-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
  6. A 49-year-old male from St. Elizabeth
