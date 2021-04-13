COVID-19 Clinical Management Summary for Monday, April 12, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|161
|42,924
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|79
|24,024
|Males
|82
|18,897
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 96 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|10
|2,368
|Hanover
|6
|1,185
|KSA
|37
|12,264
|Manchester
|3
|2,552
|Portland
|8
|1,389
|St. Ann
|11
|2,669
|St. Catherine
|14
|8,440
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|1,682
|St. James
|10
|4,156
|St. Mary
|20
|1,295
|St. Thomas
|29
|1,655
|Trelawny
|5
|1,494
|Westmoreland
|8
|1,775
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|154
|1
|6
|161
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|39,420
|1,410
|2,094
|42,924
|NEGATIVE today
|449
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|874
|1,323
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|216,464
|47,805
|264,269
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|603
|1
|880
|1,484
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|255,884
|1,410
|49,899
|307,193
|Positivity Rate
|25.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|6*
|682
|Details below
|Coincidental Deaths
|2
|106
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|111
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|119
|19,136
|Active Cases
|*160
|22,802
|*One of the positive cases of the last 24 hours died.
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|10
|Number in Home Quarantine
|28,270
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|384
|Patients Moderately Ill
|35
|Patients Critically Ill
|37
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,343
|Imported
|5
|848
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|1
|1,711
|Under Investigation
|155
|37,786
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS*
- A 66-year-old male from Manchester.
- An 88-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
- A 79-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
- A 41-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
- A 76-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
- A 49-year-old male from St. Elizabeth