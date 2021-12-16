Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, December 15, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|59
|91,927
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|26
|52,301
|Males
|33
|39,623
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 89 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|4,939
|Hanover
|3
|3,000
|KSA
|23
|22,684
|Manchester
|5
|5,989
|Portland
|0
|2,522
|St. Ann
|6
|6,869
|St. Catherine
|5
|17,211
|St. Elizabeth
|7
|4,203
|St. James
|8
|8,976
|St. Mary
|0
|3,051
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,955
|Trelawny
|0
|3,363
|Westmoreland
|1
|5,165
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|52
|7
|0
|59
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|81,065
|6,933
|3,929
|91,927
|NEGATIVE today
|1,654
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|259
|1,913
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|397,308
|198,486
|595,794
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,706
|7
|259
|1,972
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|478,373
|6,933
|202,415
|687,721
|Positivity Rate[1]
|3.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|2,433
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|4
|351
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|29
|63,624
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|484
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|16,141
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|103
|Patients Moderately Ill
|16
|Patients Severely Ill
|15
|Patients Critically Ill
|2
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,158
|Imported
|2
|1,370
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,412
|Under Investigation
|57
|82,751
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATH
- A 70-year-old male from St. James.
The death occurred on November 15, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing