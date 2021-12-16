  • JIS News
    Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, December 15, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 16, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 59 91,927
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 26 52,301
    Males 33 39,623
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 1 year to 89 years 1 day to 108 years
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 1 4,939
    Hanover 3 3,000
    KSA 23 22,684
    Manchester 5 5,989
    Portland 0 2,522
    St. Ann 6 6,869
    St. Catherine 5 17,211
    St. Elizabeth 7 4,203
    St. James 8 8,976
    St. Mary 0 3,051
    St. Thomas 0 3,955
    Trelawny 0 3,363
    Westmoreland 1 5,165
    COVID-19 TESTING
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 52 7 0 59
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 81,065 6,933 3,929 91,927
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 1,654 All negatives are included in PCR tests 259 1,913
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 397,308 198,486 595,794
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 1,706 7 259 1,972
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 478,373 6,933 202,415 687,721
    Positivity Rate[1] 3.4%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 1 2,433
    Coincidental Deaths 0 191
    Deaths Under Investigation 4 351
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 29 63,624
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks   484
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 1  
    Number in Home Quarantine 16,141  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalised 103  
    Patients Moderately Ill 16  
    Patients Severely Ill 15  
    Patients Critically Ill 2  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,158
    Imported 2 1,370
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,412
    Under Investigation 57 82,751
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

    DEATH

    1. A 70-year-old male from St. James.

     

    The death occurred on November 15, 2021.

     

    Clinical Definitions
    Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
    Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
     

    Critically Ill

    		 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

     

     

     

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

