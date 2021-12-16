PHOTOS: JPS Covers CSEC Fees for Industrial Technology

  • JIS News
    December 16, 2021
    Minister of Education, Youth and Information, the Hon. Fayval Williams (second left), engages with student of Tarrant High School, Ashalee Williams (centre), and Deputy Chairman of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Foundation, Ramsay McDonald (second right). Occasion was a function for the handover of a symbolic cheque by the JPS Foundation, representing payment of Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) fees for students sitting Industrial Technology (Electrical) in 2022. Others (from left) are: Tarrant High School Principal, Paul Hall, and Examinations Officer for CSEC and Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ) at the Overseas Examination Commission, Tanjay Holmes. The function was held at the JPS’ Knutsford Boulevard office in Kingston on Tuesday (December 14).
