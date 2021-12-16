PHOTOS: JPS Covers CSEC Fees for Industrial Technology

State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Morgan (left), greets Jaden Lois Barker (centre) of the Lister Mair Gilby High School for the Deaf-May Pen Unit, as she receives a tablet from Branch Manager, First Heritage Co-operative (FHC) Credit Union Limited May Pen, Norman Williams. Mr. Morgan was participating in the handover of eight tablets to students of the Clarendon-based institution by FHC Credit Union Limited, at the entity’s May Pen Branch office on Monday (December 13).

Click to view more