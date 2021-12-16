  • JIS News
    PHOTOS: State Min. Dunn participates in grand opening of Progressive Shopping Centre

    December 16, 2021
    Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Norman Dunn (left); and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine North Western, Hugh Graham (right), engage in light-hearted discussion with directors of Progressive Grocers of Jamaica Limited (from second left), Craig Chin; Bruce Loshusan; and Timothy Lyn. Occasion was Progressive Grocers of Jamaica Limited’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of its Progressive Shopping Centre on Barbican Road in St. Andrew on Tuesday (December 14). This new Shopping Centre is the company’s latest venture and commitment to further contribute to Jamaica’s economy. The company operates 29 supermarkets Island wide and employs 1800 persons across Jamaica. For 22 years, the Progressive Grocers Group has been contributing to improving the social and economic welfare of Jamaicans through retail services, community outreach programmes and various job opportunities.

     

    Government Ministers participate in the symbolic cutting of the ribbon which signifies Progressive Grocers of Jamaica Limited’s grand opening of its Progressive Shopping Centre, during a ceremony on Barbican Road in St. Andrew on Tuesday (December 14). Ministers present are Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams (left) Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (second left); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Norman Dunn (second right). Progressive Grocers of Jamaica Limited Directors also taking part (from third left) are: Bruce Loshusan; Gladstone Loshusan; Craig Chin; and Timothy Lyn. At right is Member of Parliament for St. Catherine North Western, Hugh Graham. This new Shopping Centre is the company’s latest venture and commitment to further contribute to Jamaica’s economy. The company operates 29 supermarkets Island wide and employs 1800 persons across Jamaica. For 22 years, the Progressive Grocers Group has been contributing to improving the social and economic welfare of Jamaicans through retail services, community outreach programmes and various job opportunities.
