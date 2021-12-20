  • JIS News
    Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, December 19, 2021

    Coronavirus
    December 20, 2021
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 37 92,089
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Females 21 52,386
    Males 16 39,700
    Under Investigation 0 3
    AGE RANGE 1 year to 82 years 1 day to 108 years
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
    Clarendon 1 4,945
    Hanover 2 3,003
    KSA 8 22,724
    Manchester 0 5,997
    Portland 0 2,523
    St. Ann 6 6,891
    St. Catherine 2 17,234
    St. Elizabeth 1 4,206
    St. James 15 9,012
    St. Mary 0 3,057
    St. Thomas 0 3,961
    Trelawny 2 3,367
    Westmoreland 0 5,169
    COVID-19 TESTING
    Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

     

    		 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
    POSITIVES Today

     

    		 32 3 2 37
    Cumulative POSITIVES

     

    		 81,214 6,941 3,934 92,089
    NEGATIVE today

     

    		 615 All negatives are included in PCR tests 148 763
    Cumulative NEGATIVES

     

    		 401,215 199,358 600,573
    TOTAL TESTS TODAY

     

    		 647 3 150 800
    TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

     

    		 482,429 6,941 203,292 692,662
    Positivity Rate[1] 5.4%    
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths 3 2,449
    Coincidental Deaths 0 192
    Deaths Under Investigation 0 348
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered 143 64,004
    Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks   435
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
    Number in Home Quarantine 18,346  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalised 96  
    Patients Moderately Ill 21  
    Patients Severely Ill 11  
    Patients Critically Ill 2  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,165
    Imported 6 1,399
    Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,422
    Under Investigation 31 82,867
    Workplace Cluster 0 236

     

    DEATHS

    1. A 48-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.

     

    1. A 78-year-old male from St. Mary.

     

    1. An 81-year-old female from St. Mary.

     

    The deaths occurred between December 16 and 18, 2021.

     

    Clinical Definitions
    Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
    Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
     

    Critically Ill

    		 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

     

    [1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

