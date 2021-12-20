Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, December 19, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|37
|92,089
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|21
|52,386
|Males
|16
|39,700
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 82 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|4,945
|Hanover
|2
|3,003
|KSA
|8
|22,724
|Manchester
|0
|5,997
|Portland
|0
|2,523
|St. Ann
|6
|6,891
|St. Catherine
|2
|17,234
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|4,206
|St. James
|15
|9,012
|St. Mary
|0
|3,057
|St. Thomas
|0
|3,961
|Trelawny
|2
|3,367
|Westmoreland
|0
|5,169
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|32
|3
|2
|37
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|81,214
|6,941
|3,934
|92,089
|NEGATIVE today
|615
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|148
|763
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|401,215
|199,358
|600,573
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|647
|3
|150
|800
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|482,429
|6,941
|203,292
|692,662
|Positivity Rate[1]
|5.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3
|2,449
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|192
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|348
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|143
|64,004
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|435
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|18,346
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|96
|Patients Moderately Ill
|21
|Patients Severely Ill
|11
|Patients Critically Ill
|2
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,165
|Imported
|6
|1,399
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,422
|Under Investigation
|31
|82,867
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- A 48-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.
- A 78-year-old male from St. Mary.
- An 81-year-old female from St. Mary.
The deaths occurred between December 16 and 18, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing