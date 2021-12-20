PHOTOS: Government Donates $144 Million to UHWI Redevelopment Project

Minister of National Security, the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), and reggae dancehall artiste Jeffrey ‘Agent Sasco’ Campbell, observes a recording session in the new Black Diamond Music Studio at the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre in Kingston, at the official opening ceremony of the facility on Wednesday (December 15). Seated at the computer is Acting Staff Officer for the We Transform programme, Department of Correctional Services (DCS) Meshach Brown.

