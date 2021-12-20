  • JIS News
    PHOTOS: Government Donates $144 Million to UHWI Redevelopment Project

    Health & Wellness
    December 20, 2021
    Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), speaks with Medical Chief of Staff at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), Dr. Carl Bruce, during a visit to the facility on Friday (December 17), to hand over a cheque valued at $144 million, to support the hospital’s redevelopment project.
