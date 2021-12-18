Photos only: Drive caps

Photo 1:

Superintendent B, Infirmary (Acting), Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre, Michael Anderson (second right) accepts a gift from Justice of the Peace Cosmo Leroy Jowhill (third right) during the Justices of the Peace of Jamaica – Kingston Association – Christmas Care Packages Drive for inmates at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston on Thursday (Dec. 16). Also sharing in the moment (from left) are: registered nurse, Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre, Corporal Nadine Chevannes; Acting Coordinator Medical Services, Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre, Dr. Robert Hibbert; Superintendent A (Acting), Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre, Glenford Clarke and Justice of the Peace, Cynthia Cooke. Photo: Dave Reid

Photo 2:

Justice of the Peace Cynthia Cooke (right) in discussion with registered nurse at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre, Corporal Nadine Chevannes (second right) during the Justices of the Peace of Jamaica – Kingston Association – Christmas Care Packages Drive for inmates at the Centre in Kingston on Thursday (Dec. 16). Others sharing in the moment (from left) are: Justice of the Peace Cosmo Leroy Jowhill; Acting Coordinator Medical Services, Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre, Dr. Robert Hibbert and Superintendent A (Acting), Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre, Glenford Clarke. Photo: Dave Reid

Photo 3:

Acting Coordinator Medical Services, Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre Dr. Robert Hibbert (left), Superintendent A (Acting), Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre, Glenford Clarke (second left), Justice of the Peace, Cosmo Leroy Jowhill (second right) engages with Superintendent B, Infirmary (Acting), Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre, Michael Anderson (right) during the Justices of the Peace of Jamaica – Kingston Association – Christmas Care Packages Drive for inmates at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston on Thursday (Dec. 16). Photo: Dave Reid